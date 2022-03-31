Energy bills are set to rise at least 14 times faster than wages this year (PA)

British Gas, EDF Energy and other energy companies’ online services have stopped working properly on the final day for customers to submit meter readings.

Websites said they were unable to accept meter readings through their websites or apps, as a result of technical problems. Pages on the British Gas website loaded but it would refuse to accept readings, while EDF’s website said it was down for “essential maintenance work” and that it would be “up and running again soon”.

Other energy companies seemed to be suffering similar problems. Shell Energy’s website was down completely, and customers reported problems with Scottish Power’s online services.

It comes as Britons are braced for the biggest fall in cost of living standards since the 1950s as the UK’s energy price cap is set to increase by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.

From 1 April, the cap will rise £693 a year for the average customer.