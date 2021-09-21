✕ Close Alok Sharma insists gas supplies are secure

Energy companies and the government have agreed the energy price cap must “remain in place” during crunch talks to find a solution to record gas costs.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a crisis meeting with the industry before announcing to the Commons ministers would not be bailing out energy firms and the energy price cap would be "staying".

In a joint statement issued late on Monday evening, Mr Kwarteng and Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley confirmed they had taken a unified position over the price ceiling continuing.

A harsh winter could force the UK to restrict business’ energy supplies, shutting down factories in a throw-back to the three-day week of the 1970s, according to sector experts.

The UK’s gas storage would run low within weeks if there was a Europe-wide supply crunch triggered by a severe winter, according to academics and consultants who have advised the UK on energy security and market capacity.

The supply crunch would most likely hit Britain in February and March: the worst months for storage levels in recent years, according to data gathered by the National Grid which overseas energy infrastructure.