Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top earners in UK use nearly three times more energy than bottom 30%, study finds

A recent study shows more action needs to be taken to cap the pinnacle UK earners from excessively burning more energy, Mustafa Javid Qadri reports

Thursday 22 December 2022 21:56
Comments
<p>The rich have been heavily criticised for their use of private jets</p>

The rich have been heavily criticised for their use of private jets

(Getty Images)

The top 10 per cent of the UK’s high-end earners consume almost three times more energy as the bottom 30 per cent, a study suggests.

Research from Ecological Economics has found that the amount of fuel used by the top 10 per cent for their private jets and driving contributes more towards the energy footprint compared to the bottom 60 per cent.

Following the Cop27 briefing earlier in November, nations were urged to cut down on fossil fuel use to prevent temperatures from increasing by 1.5C.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in