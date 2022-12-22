Top earners in UK use nearly three times more energy than bottom 30%, study finds

The top 10 per cent of the UK’s high-end earners consume almost three times more energy as the bottom 30 per cent, a study suggests.

Research from Ecological Economics has found that the amount of fuel used by the top 10 per cent for their private jets and driving contributes more towards the energy footprint compared to the bottom 60 per cent.

Following the Cop27 briefing earlier in November, nations were urged to cut down on fossil fuel use to prevent temperatures from increasing by 1.5C.