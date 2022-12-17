Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Plugging gaps in doors and reducing boiler flow temperatures are among a series of tips the government is urging cash-strapped Britons to take as part of major campaign to ease the burden of soaring energy bills.

The £18 million initiative, dubbed It All Adds Up, spotlights tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings” as freezing temperatures sweep through the UK.

The campaign was launched on Saturday in order to push families squeezed by the burgeoning cost of living towards taking “straightforward” measures to combat sky-high energy prices.

Recommendations include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning off appliances at the plug, which the government says could save about £170 combined each year.

Business secretary Grant Shapps said: “It’s in everyone’s interest to use every trick in the book to use less energy while keeping homes warm and staying safe. For very little or no cost, you can save pounds.”

Critics of the campaign insist it is not enough, however, with Lib Dem energy spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse saying ministers had “failed to insulate millions of homes.”

“Advice and tips are all very well, but we also need urgent investment to insulate people’s homes and cut energy bills in the long term,” she said. “That is the only way we will tackle the climate emergency, cut emissions and cut people’s bills.”

A scheme to give out loft and cavity wall insulation is set to run from April 2023 to March 2026 at the cost of £1bn to the government – weighing in at a third of £3bn called for by industry chiefs.

But the ECO+ plan has been attacked by Labour for helping a “tiny fraction” of struggling in the face of rocketing households costs.

Former prime minister Liz Truss opposed the idea of a public information campaign to help families weather the economic storm, insisting her government did not want to take on the role of a “nanny state”.

Ms Truss’s successor Rishi Sunak has relented to demands for more help for households.

HereThe Independent takes a look at what the suggestions you will soon see emblazoned across posters and feature on TV and radio commercials – and how much money they could save you.

To save £455: Install solar panels on roof, upgrade double glazing

The Energy Saving Trust estimates that you can save about £455 per year by installing solar electricity panels on your roof, and upgrading from single to double glazing could reduce the cost of your bills by £235 a year, the government says

To save £355: Install roof and loft insulation

Citing research by the Energy Saving Trust, the government says that if you do not have any loft insulation, then adding 270mm thickness could save you £355 a year.

If you already have 120mm, increasing this to 270mm could save you £35 a year.

To save £110: Install underfloor insulation

The government says installing underfloor insulation could save you £110 a year. It is worth noting, though,that the initial installation cost can be considerable.

To save £100: Reduce boiler flow temperature

Reducing flow temperature, the temperature of the water that your boiler sends to radiators, is not the same as lowering your thermostat and will not noticeably reduce the temperature of your home, the government says.

In so doing, ministers explain you could save £100.

To save £70: Turn down radiators, switch off power at socket, use tumble dryer less, insulate hot water cylinder

They suggest turning radiator valves down to between 2.5 and three (roughly 18C) when rooms are not being used – which they say could save you up to £70 a year.

Switching off radiators completely in rooms you are not using is less energy efficient, as this means your boiler has to work harder to increase the temperature again than if kept at a low setting, the advice adds.

Turning off the power switch at the socket or unplugging appliances such as computers, televisions, smart devices and video game consoles could also save up to £70 a year, the government says.

People are also advised to use a clothes airer to dry clothes outside, or inside with a window open for ventilation. Ministers say using the tumble dryer less could save £70 a year.

Insulate your hot water cylinder using a hot water cylinder jacket can reduce the amount of heat the it loses and keeps water hot for longer, again saving you up to £70 a year.

To save £60: Find and fix draughts, install smart thermostat

The Government says draught-proofing is one of the cheapest and most effective actions you can take to stop or prevent heat escaping, adding that it could save you up to £60 a year.

They suggest blocking gaps around windows, doors, chimneys and floors that let the cold air in and warm air out.

They also suggest window film, a form of temporary secondary glazing which helps stop heat escaping through glass.

In addition, smart thermostats and heating controls offer greater flexibility and control over your energy use, and could save you up to £60 a year, according to the Government advice.

To save £55: Use energy-saving lightbulbs

Switching to energy efficient bulbs, such as LEDs, could save you up to £55 a year, according to ministers.

To save £40: Use colder wash settings

The advice says changing from 40C to 30C means you could get three cycles instead of two using the same amount of energy, depending on your washing machine, and it could save you up to £40 a year.

Other government advice: