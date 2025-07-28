Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William and Princess Charlotte were at the forefront of celebrations after the Lionesses secured back‑to‑back European Championship titles.

Princess Charlotte was spotted celebrating jubilantly next to her father, the Prince of Wales, as they watched the historic victory at St Jakob‑Park in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The Lionesses fought back from a one-goal deficit against Spain to win the Euro 2025 competition after a tense penalty shootout. The victory made the Lionesses the first team ever to defend their Euro crown since the tournament began in 1984.

A picture of William, who is patron of the FA, with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.

The 10-year-old, wearing a polka dot dress, was spotted having a friendly chat with Spanish royals Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía as England equalised.

She later joined Prince William on the pitch to hand out medals as the England players celebrated their dramatic victory.

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures ( Getty Images )

In a statement posted on X after the game, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

open image in gallery The princess was pictured jubilant in the celebrations in Switzerland on Sunday night ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The statement was the first message Princess Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account ( Getty Images )

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in the penalty shootout win on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

open image in gallery England’s Alessia Russo and Ella Toone celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final ( PA Wire )

A reception for the winners is due to be hosted in Downing Street on Monday by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team will then attend a homecoming celebration event on Tuesday, with a ceremony expected to take place outside Buckingham Palace.

There will be an open-top bus parade along the Mall before the ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, the FA said.

Fans can attend for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.