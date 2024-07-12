Support truly

England fans will enjoy a weekend of warm weather at home ahead of England’s game against Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Those planning to watch the match outside on a big screen should expect a dry and sunny day on Sunday, with highs of 23 degrees Celsius in parts of southern and eastern England, according to the Met Office.

England secured a place in the final after Ollie Watkins scored a last-minute goal on Wednesday night securing a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands.

And weather conditions are finally set to improve after a disappointing start to July including long spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said Sunday evening “will feel quite warm in the sunshine”, adding “any showers that are around should fade away”.

Saturday is set to be a mild day with a chance of scattered showers across England and Wales.

Temperatures will peak at 18C in southern England while northern parts of the country will reach around 16C.

Sunday will continue to be dry and sunny with the mercury hitting 24C in Greater London and parts of southern England.

The day is expected to begin mild and cloudy before sunny intervals break through in the afternoon.

This sunny weather will continue into the evening as Gareth Southgate’s side get ready for kick-off at 8pm.

Heading to Monday, those starting later for work following post-match celebrations will see temperatures reach 25C in southern England.

The Midlands will see temperatures into the low twenties including in parts of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. This warm weather will continue into next week with temperatures expected to hit 24C across southern England for much of the week.

New prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls for an extra bank holiday if England win - but he would not commit, saying he didn’t want to “jinx anything”.