The husband of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison who is believed to have murdered his wife and daughter Lettie before killing himself, died of a “shotgun wound to the head”, the inquest opening into his death heard at Surrey Coroner’s Court.

George Pattison, 39, is believed to have murdered Mrs Pattison, 45, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before killing himself on February 5.

The three were found dead at their home on the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday 5 February.

Opening the inquest into Mr Pattison’s death on Tuesday, coroner Simon Wickens said: “I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to George’s wider family at this difficult time.”

Mr Pattison’s post-mortem examination was done by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earle at East Surrey Hospital three days after the shooting, coroner’s officer Kelly Truss told Surrey Coroner’s Court.

The cause of death was given as a “shotgun wound to the head”, she said.

Following their deaths, Mrs Pattison and Lettie’s loved ones said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe.

“The Epsom College community had become part of that universe for them both.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

“The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.

“Emma had a warm, welcoming smile and sparkling, blue eyes, full of optimism. Over the last 11 days we’ve noticed the sky has been bright blue, with at times a warm glow of pink.”

The family’s statement also thanked well-wishers for their messages of support.

Surrey Police confirmed the deaths of the headteacher and her daughter were being treated as a murder-suicide, as a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police also revealed that Mr Pattison, a chartered accountant, had a gun licence and he had been in contact with the police just two days before the killings about his shotgun licence in order to change his address. However, the IOPC decided not to investigate Surrey Police over the interaction.

The Times reported that Ms Pattison contacted a close relative the previous evening with concerns about her husband, and when the relative arrived at their home they found them all dead.

Mrs Pattison became the first female headteacher of Epsom College in September 2022 after six years as headteacher at Croydon High School.

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

A pre-inquest review hearing will take place on June 27.