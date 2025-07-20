Bottles and flares thrown during another protest outside Essex hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A person has been arrested after dozens of protesters gathered for the second time outside an Essex hotel believed to house asylum seekers.

More than 100 demonstrators assembled outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Sunday evening, with some chanting “save our kids”.

Some set off flares in blue and red, while others held signs which read “deport foreign criminals”, “we go home when they go back” and “defend our girls”.

Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel on the High Road.

open image in gallery Protesters pictured near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Sunday evening ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The force said one person had been arrested and was being taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Essex Police announced before the protest that it would order demonstrators to remove face coverings when requested under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Anyone who refuses to remove a face mask when asked to do so is likely to be arrested and could be imprisoned if convicted, the force said.

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by law and allows everyone freedom of expression, but this must be done respectfully and if there is a risk to public order, we will act appropriately,” officers said.

It comes after a man was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage on Sunday afternoon following previous clashes outside the hotel.

open image in gallery Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Eight police officers were injured after what started as a peaceful protest on Thursday evening. Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, was arrested on Saturday, Essex Police said.

The force said on Sunday that the CPS had authorised police to charge Silk with one count of violent disorder and one count of criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault after an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.