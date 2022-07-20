Record £195m EuroMillions jackpot claimed by UK ticket-holder

The record-breaking £195 million Euromillions jackpot has been claimed by a UK ticket-holder, Camelot has confirmed.

The winner of Tuesday night’s draw is set to receive £195,707,000.

The previous record stood at £184m by Gloucestershire couple, Joe and Jess Thwaite, who won big in the Euromillions May draw.

The claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

Once the ticket is validated, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

The winning numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “This is absolutely incredible news! Last night saw history made with the biggest-ever National Lottery prize won by a UK player, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen.

Joe and Jess Thwaite won £184m in the May draw (PA)

Only 15 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m.

In 2021, five UK ticket-holders won an incredible EuroMillions jackpot win.

One ticket-holder chose to remain anonymous after banking £122.5M in April which was then followed by another anonymous winner who scooped a £111M jackpot in June.

There will be no information on whether the winner of this Tuesday’s jackpot is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.