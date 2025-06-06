EuroMillions winning numbers revealed for UK’s biggest ever jackpot in £208m draw
National Lottery due to announce shortly whether any winning tickets have been sold
The winning numbers in tonight’s EuroMillions have been revealed in the draw for the UK’s biggest ever lottery jackpot.
A record jackpot of an estimated £208m is up for grabs in Friday’s draw if a single ticket-holder manages to choose the winning numbers.
The winning numbers are: 20, 21, 29, 30, 35, while the Lucky Stars are 2 and 12.
The National Lottery will soon announce whether any winning tickets have been sold, or whether the jackpot will roll over once again.
Tuesday’s draw of £199m would also have been a record-breaking jackpot, but no one held a winning ticket.
“We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery's biggest wins list,” said Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn.
An anonymous UK ticket-holder won the existing record jackpot of £195m on July 19 2022.
Just two months earlier Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.
The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177m jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year, while the biggest this year was £83m in January.
According to National Lottery, the winning code in Friday’s Millionaire Maker Selection raffle – which is included in all EuroMillions tickets – was VLWS75031, with one ticketholder set to win the £1m prize.
In other National Lottery draws on Friday night, the Thunderball – which has a top prize of £500,000 – drew winning numbers of 3, 14, 31, 32, 34. The Thunderball is a 6.
