EuroMillions: Winning lottery numbers for huge £123 million jackpot on Tuesday November 1st
Life changing sum is up for grabs after EuroMillions jackpot rolled over - check your numbers to see if you’ve won
The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers for Tuesday have been drawn, with an estimated jackpot of £123 million.
It is a life-changing sum for the lucky ticket holder, and would make them among the biggest winners in the prize’s history.
Joe and Jess Thwaite are the UK’s biggest winners to date, having scooped a record £184 million earlier this year.
Any lucky winner would instantly become richer than singers Harry Styles, worth an estimated £100 million, as well as more than Dua Lipa and James Cordon combined who are worth £36 million and £50 million respectively.
See if you could join the EuroMillions’ hall of fame with the winning numbers below.
Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 19, 37, 42, 47, 48
The Lucky Stars are: 01, 06
Millionaire Maker Selection: one UK millionaire has been created – XWRZ39862
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 04, 30, 32, 37
The Thunderball is 06
It comes as a previous EuroMillions winner who scooped a £108 million jackpot revealed he initially found life as a rich man ‘boring’.
Neil Trotter, a former mechanic, won the transnational draw in March 2014 after buying £10 worth of Lucky Dip tickets, one of which matched the seven numbers needed to scoop the sizeable jackpot.
With his winnings, Mr Trotter swapped his Ford Focus for a fleet of luxury supercars, including as Jaguars and Porsches. He also bought a Grade-II listed mansion situated within a sprawling 400-acre estate and a lake.
Eight years on from his life-changing win, Mr Trotter admitted that leaving work behind was tricky, and was at first left watching television at home all day.
Speaking of the difficulties he faced adjusting to his newfound wealth, he said: “I’ve always worked all my life so going from having to work to not having to work anymore was quite a strange thing to adjust to.”
