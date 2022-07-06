EuroMillions prize rolls over to £191million super jackpot - biggest prize ever

The EuroMillions prize has rolled over to Friday’s draw, bringing the total to £191 million - the largest jackpot ever.

Tuesday’s numbers came up empty and the £186 million jackpot was not claimed, which means it has been added to Friday’s super jackpot draw.

The figure is expected to reach its cap of €230 million.

Any lucky winner would instantly become richer than singers Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100 million, and Adele, worth an estimated £150 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

And the winnings would dwarf the £2 million prize money that awaits each of the winners of the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles titles at the Wimbledon tennis championships this year.

Joe Thwaite, 49, and his wife Jess, 46, from Gloucester, won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m in May (PA )

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “I knew my team had been busy with big winners but I didn’t realise what an amazing run of EuroMillions luck the UK has had.

“It’s great to travel to every corner of the country making new millionaires, and we know that EuroMillions makes the biggest winners. These dream-come-true jackpots not only transform the lives of the winners but also enable them to support the friends, family and communities around them.

“I hope we are again celebrating reaching the top of the league table after Tuesday’s draw and we look forward to supporting any big UK winners we create.”

A total of 14 UK National Lottery winners have bagged prizes of more than £100 million so far.

But whoever grabs Friday’s massive draw will instantly outstrip the wealth of Joe and Jess Thwaite, the Gloucester couple who scooped a record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot less than two months ago.

The modest couple spent £38,000 from their EuroMillions win on a grey Volve V60 after Mr Thwaite admitted he is not “a great car person”.