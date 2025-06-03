Record-breaking £199m EuroMillions jackpot rolls over to Friday

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £208 million, after no player scooped Tuesday’s top prize.
The jackpot on Friday would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
The winning EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 12, 15, 38, 47, 48. The Lucky Stars are 05, 07.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn said: “We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list.”
An anonymous UK ticket holder won the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.
The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.
To win the jackpot, the ticket holder must match all five main numbers, plus the two lucky stars.
Prizes are won for winning fewer numbers, including those matching two winning on average £2.72, and those matching four claiming £31.26
The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 139,838,160.
