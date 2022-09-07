Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UK ticket holder has come forward to claim the £110,978,200.90 EuroMillions jackpot prize from Friday’s draw.

Once the ticket has been validated by National Lottery operator Camelot and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, Camelot said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

“Our focus is now on supporting the ticketholder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

This is the fifth £100m-plus EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £195m from the draw on 19 July claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Alongside this record-breaking win, the £109m jackpot from the draw on 4 February was also claimed a few days after the draw, with the winner again remaining anonymous.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This was followed by Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite celebrating their £184m win from the draw on 10 May.

Finally, one lucky UK ticketholder, who also chose to remain anonymous, scooped the £54m EuroMillions jackpot in the 10 June draw.

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m, with the record-holders winning £195m in July.

Additional reporting by Press Association