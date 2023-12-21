All Eurotunnel services suspended after shock strikes by French staff

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All Eurotunnel services have been unexpectedly cancelled today after last-minute strike action was announced by French staff, wrecking havoc on Christmas travel plans.

A statement on the Eurotunnel website said: “Due to industrial action our service is suspended. Customers are advised that, as a consequence of this incident, access to our site is currently unavailable.

“If you are due to travel today please make alternative arrangements or modify your booking. Incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we’re grateful for your patience.”

The action is reportedly over a dispute about staff’s end-of-year bonus pay, which was rejected by unions.

On its travel updates page, Eurostar said train traffic to and from London was currently suspended.

They added in a post on X that the earliest they expected services to be able to run again was mid-afternoon but urged all passengers to postpone their journey, adding that they did not have any information on tomorrow’s services.

Already departed services were also forced to return to their starting point due to the last-minute industrial action.

“Today’s call for strike action by representatives of Eurotunnel’s French site staff unions has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK”, a spokesperson from Getlink, the company that manages the Eurotunnel, said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

The company added that trade unions had rejected a bonus payment of 1,000 euros (£867) announced by management, demanding for the amount to be trebled.

Trade union officials at the company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Numerous social media posts from people trying to reach London or Paris for Christmas earlier said they were stuck in trains or train stations, some citing trains being possibly turned back to their departure stations.

One social media reported being stuck outside the tunnel for over an hour while another one said his train was being returned to London St Pancras.

The station descended into chaos as people travelling ahead of the Christmas weekend found themselves stranded in London.

Chaos also ensued on the other end of the line in Paris. One passenger shared pictured of the crowded terminal as people tried to leave.

Greg Hands, minister for London, posted on X that he understands all trains from London to Paris have been cancelled until 7pm on Thursday evening.

Passengers are advised to check travel updates on the Eurostar website for the latest information.

More follows on this breaking story...