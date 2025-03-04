Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of farmers descended on central London for a ‘Pancake Day rally’, where they vowed that they would not stop protesting against the government’s inheritance tax policy.

The largely good-natured demonstration on Tuesday turned angrier as the protestors - following behind a large green combine harvester as songs blasted from a loudspeaker - passed the Houses of Parliament, with crowds chanting: “We won’t back down.”

It was the fourth time in four months that farmers have flocked to Westminster to protest against the Labour government’s plans to introduce a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1m - bringing to an end the previous 100 per cent tax exemption on all family farms that had been passed down.

open image in gallery ( EPA )

But after hundreds of tractors filled up the Whitehall in previous rallies, protestors were ordered by Metropolitan Police not to bring any unauthorised vehicles or risk facing arrest. Seven farming vehicles were permitted.

Pancakes were a hot topic at the Shrove Tuesday rally, with protestors making clear on their placards that there can be no pancakes without British farmers.

Speaking from on top of a combine harvester, shortly after a farmer had been throwing pancakes into the crowd, National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw said farmers “will not go away”.

Significant anger was directed towards the Labour government, with chancellor Rachel Reeves the subject of numerous angry placards.

The government has refused to budge on the policy despite calls to U-turn from farmers and opposition MPs. After a petition calling for the move to be scrapped reached more than 150,000 signatures, the government said there was an “urgent need to repair the public finances in as fair a way as possible” and the “reform of the reliefs strikes the right balance”.

Elizabeth Hilliard, 64, the editor of a gardening magazine, said: “Obviously they hate farmers. I think the political elites just sneer at ordinary people, and they claim that they're ill informed, uneducated, stupid. They're the opposite, absolute salt of the earth.”

open image in gallery Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins on board a farming vehicle during the inheritance tax protest in London’s Whitehall (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told The Independent it was “absolutely heartbreaking” to see the impact of the policy on farmers’ livelihoods, and demanded that the government reverse the policy.

Victoria Atkins, the shadow environment minister, described it as a “dreadful, vindictive” policy which will “break family farming as we know it”.

She added: “Families are having conversations about whether the family can afford for [their] elderly relative to live beyond April 2026, because if they live past that date, that means that their family will get hit with a ginormous inheritance tax bill.”

Emma, 48, said she has heard of elderly farmers who would prefer to die now than wait until inheritance tax changes come into force in April 2026.

open image in gallery Victoria Atkins speaking to The Independent at the farmer protest ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

“We're already hearing of people that have already taken their own life because of the situation,” said the farmer from Staffordshire, whose father passed the farm to her mother when he passed away five years ago.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and other Conservative politicians were among those who attended Tuesday’s rally.

The Government says that the actual threshold before paying inheritance tax could be as much as £3 million, once exemptions for each partner in a couple and for the farm property are taken into account.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage was one of a handful of politicians who attended the rally ( Getty Images )

Downing Street has repeatedly said it is “confident” that the majority of farms will not be affected by the reforms, with Treasury estimates finding that some 27 per cent of estates claiming agricultural property relief (APR) were above the £1 million threshold in 2021/2022.

This would mean that three-quarters of farms would not see their tax hiked and the changes would see around 500 estates pay inheritance tax per year, Treasury estimates found.

On Monday, a third Labour MP came out to publicly oppose the measure. Speaking to The Times, Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell said it is “embarrassing to say you’re going to do one thing and then do another”.