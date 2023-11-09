UK faces Ferrero Rocher shortage over Christmas

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK faces a Ferrero Rocher shortage over Christmas, a union has warned, after staff at a major chocolate factory voted to strike.

Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate is one of the UK’s largest supplier of coco products to the confectionary industry, including to the manufacturers of Ferrero Rocher.

But now staff at the confectionary giant’s site in Worksop – which houses a production line churning out tens of thousands of tonnes of chocolate each year – have voted to take industrial action.

“The spectre of Christmas without this beloved yuletide treat would be devastating,” said Cameron Mitchell, a regional organiser at the GMB union.

“That’s exactly what’s on the cards if company bosses don’t act urgently to avoid strike action.

“Workers aren’t demanding gold-wrapped pay-outs, instead they’re asking for a pay packet that covers the bills. We urge company top brass to urgently back around the table with a fair offer for our members.”

More than a dozen staff at the Nottinghamshire site are set to walk out after 100 per cent of employees balloted by the union voted to back industrial action – after rejecting a real-terms pay cut.

Dates for the walk outs to be announced in the coming days, GMB said.

Six in 10 Ferrero Rocher chocolates are sold in the final three months of the year, according to a 2015 report (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to Cargill, the global company acquired its Worksop site in 2003, which is “equipped with high precision chocolate manufacturing machines”.

“At Worksop we produce (in bulk liquid form) a full range of milk and plain chocolate, while our factories in Belgium and France increase our portfolio by offering a complete range of milk, plain and white chocolate in ‘easymelt’ form,” says the firm’s website.

“These products are developed for various applications in the confectionery, biscuit, bakery and dairy industries, ranging from ‘stand alone’ recipes for chocolate bars to finely designed recipes which compliment the texture and taste profile of biscuits and cakes.”

A spokesperson for Cargill told the MailOnline: “Cargill has made a fair and market competitive offer to its employees of a 5.5 per cent increase, plus the £1,400 one-off payment.

“We greatly value our employees and the work they do and are disappointed we have not yet come to a collaborative agreement with the union.”

Ferrero Rocher have been a Christmas staple in the UK since the 1990s, when a now well-known TV advert set in a European ambassador’s official residence saw the chocolates arranged into a pyramid and handed out to guests.

By 2015, it was reported that one in six of Ferrero Rochers sold in the UK and purchased during the last three months of the year.