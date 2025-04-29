Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge fire breaks out at central London substation as residents told to keep windows closed

Black smoke and flames were seen erupting in rush hour today near Warwick Avenue

Rebecca Whittaker
Tuesday 29 April 2025 08:27 BST
A large fire has broken out at a London substation just weeks after a similar incident at Heathrow airport.

Black smoke and flames were seen erupting in rush hour today near Warwick Avenue.

Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters have been dispatched following the fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage in Westminster, according to the London Fire Brigade.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow...

