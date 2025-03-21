Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers are facing delays and cancellations after a massive fire ripped through an electricity substation near Heathrow Airport.

Up to 300,000 customers were set to fly through Europe’s biggest airport on Friday, with around 1,351 flights affected by the mysterious blaze.

Ten fire engines rushed to Nestles Avenue, Hayes, a suburban street around five miles north of the airport, where 70 firefighters tackled the inferno throughout the night from 12am, London Fire Brigade said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said London Heathrow and 16,300 homes in Hayes and Hounslow were hit by a widespread power cut due to the fire.

Around 150 residents were evacuated from nearby properties and a 200-metre cordon was put in place around the substation, police said. It is unclear what caused the fire.

Here, The Independent takes a look at all we know about the fire about how it has affected flights going in and out of Heathrow Airport.

open image in gallery Up to 10 fire engines rushed to Nestles Avenue, Hayes, a suburban street around five miles north of the airport, where 70 firefighters tackled the inferno throughout the night ( London Fire Brigade/PA Wire )

What caused the fire?

The London Fire Brigade said it was investigating the cause of the blaze, which is currently unknown and was reported around midnight.

Footage showed the fire ripping through a Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks-managed substation throughout the night, as dozens of firefighters rushed to extinguish it.

Energy minister Ed Miliband told LBC Radio there was no suggestion that there was foul play.

He also told BBC: “It's obviously an unprecedented event, but we will want to understand both the causes of this event and what lessons, if any, it can teach us.”

open image in gallery Footage showed the fire ripping through a Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks-managed substation throughout the night ( Chris Brogan )

How many passengers have been affected?

London Heathrow said it would be closed until midnight on Friday to “maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues”.

Up to 291,000 passengers were set to fly from Heathrow Airport on Friday, with 1,330 flights scheduled throughout the day, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Up to 665 departures were scheduled, equating to over 145,094 seats, and 669 flights were due to arrive, equating to 145,836 seats.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, Australian carrier Qantas Airways sent its flight from Perth to Paris, and a United Airlines New York flight was instead heading to Shannon, Ireland.

open image in gallery Up to 70 firefighters tackled the inferno throughout the night ( AFP via Getty Images )

When will Heathrow reopen?

Passengers have been asked not to travel to the airport "under any circumstances", while British Airways said it would not be operating flights out of its global hub "until further notice".

It is unclear when the airport will reopen. A spokesperson said: “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow Airport will be closed until midnight on 21 March.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”