Heathrow Airport to be closed all day on Friday after power outage due to fire
Heathrow says significant disruption at airport could last for ‘days’
Heathrow airport has been shut until at least midnight on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a significant power outage, leading to chaos at one of the world’s busiest airports.
The airport is experiencing a "significant power outage" because of a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, a statement from Heathrow said on Friday and advised passengers to not travel to the airport for the day.
"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21 March," it added.
"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience."
The fire at an electrical substation in Hayes in west London caused power outages for thousands of homes with nearly 150 people being evacuated from the area.
More than 16,000 homes were without power as the London fire brigade said it was trying to control the fire with 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters.
"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," London Fire Brigade's assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.
"Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200m cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated."
The closure has thrown travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers into chaos with many flights to the airport already diverting.
According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, Qantas Airways sent its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.
London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) is one of the busiest airports in the world as it handles more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers in a day. It is the UK’s largest airport, connecting over 200 destinations across more than 85 countries.
