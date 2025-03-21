Heathrow Airport to be closed all day on Friday after power outage due to fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport has been shut until at least midnight on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a significant power outage, leading to chaos at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The airport is experiencing a "significant power outage" because of a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, a statement from Heathrow said on Friday and advised passengers to not travel to the airport for the day.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21 March," it added.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The fire at an electrical substation in Hayes in west London caused power outages for thousands of homes with nearly 150 people being evacuated from the area.

More than 16,000 homes were without power as the London fire brigade said it was trying to control the fire with 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters.

"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," London Fire Brigade's assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.

"Firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200m cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated."

The closure has thrown travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers into chaos with many flights to the airport already diverting.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, Qantas Airways sent its flight from Perth to Paris and a United Airlines New York flight heading to Shannon, Ireland.

London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) is one of the busiest airports in the world as it handles more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers in a day. It is the UK’s largest airport, connecting over 200 destinations across more than 85 countries.

