Huge electricity substation fire prompts evacuations as thousands left without power

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at an electricity substation which has prompted the evacuation of around 150 people and left swathes of west London without power.

Footage posted on social media shows flames shooting hundreds of feet into the air at the North Hyde electricity substation on Nettles Avenue in Hayes.

The London Fire Brigade claim to have received nearly 200 calls after reports of an large explosion at around 11:23pm on Thursday night (20 March).

The fire has reportedly affected properties near Heathrow airport, with one user on X posting: "I’m at a hotel near Heathrow and we’re out of power," while another tweet read: "So this is why my Heathrow hotel has no power!"