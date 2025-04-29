London substation fire latest: 100 firefighters tackle huge blaze as dozens evacuated from flats
People urged to avoid area and 80 evacuated as huge fire breaks out at electrical substation in Maida Vale
Around 100 firefighters have been scrambled to a blaze at an electrical substation in London.
An electrical transformer at the substation in Maida Vale is alight, along with the roof of a neighbouring residential building, London Fire Brigade said.
Around 80 people have been evacuated from the affected block of flats, while the fire brigade has so far received more than 170 calls alerting them to the blaze on Aberdeen Place.
“This is a very visible fire and producing lots of smoke,” said commander Paul Morgan, as he urged residents to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible.
Black smoke and flames were seen erupting in rush hour today near Warwick Avenue station, prompting at least 15 fire engines to be called to the scene, including from Paddington, Euston and surrounding fire stations.
The fire comes just weeks after a fire at an electrical substation in west London knocked out power to Heathrow Airport, causing major disruption for travellers across the globe.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Pictured: Fire appears to be significantly reduced
Images from the scene show the fire has reduced significantly.
Pictured: Emergency services remain on Frampton Street and Aberdeen Place
A helicopter is currently monitoring the scene of the fire which has now significantly reduced, according to reports from the scene.
Emergency services remain on Frampton Street and Aberdeen Place, and the area is still cordoned off.
Residents are still gathered outside the cordon, many watching as firefighters continue to work to fully extinguish the blaze and assess the damage to the substation and the nearby residential building.
Westminster council advises residents to keep windows shut
Westminster City Council has reiterated advice urging residents to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle the blaze in Maida Vale.
In a statement on social media, the council said: “The London Fire Brigade are dealing with a fire at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage NW8 in Westminster.
“Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”
Fire crews expected to remain on scene throughout the day
The ongoing fire in Maida Vale will be a protracted incident and firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the day, the London Fire Brigade has said.
Pictured: Huge plumes of smoke seen rising from substation
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the Maida Vale substation fire on Tuesday morning.
Around 80 people evacuated from block flats impacted by blaze
Around 80 people have been evacuated from a block of flats, the London Fire Brigade said, after the blaze spread to the roof of a residential building next to the substation.
Substation fire comes just weeks after blaze that knocked out Heathrow
This morning’s blaze comes just weeks after a massive fire ripped through an electricity substation near Heathrow.
Thousands of passengers had their flights cancelled or altered in mid-air and forced the airport to close for more than 15 hours.
The blaze which caused the power outage erupted at a high-voltage electricity substation in Hayes, five miles north of the airport, leaving around 67,000 households suffering power cuts.
Residents urged to avoid area and close windows
Fire station commander Paul Morgan, who is at the scene of the blaze in Maida Vale, said: “This is a very visible fire and producing lots of smoke.
“Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible.”
100 firefighters called to tackle blaze in Maida Vale
Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to the blaze in Maida Vale, London Fire Brigade said.
Fire crews from Paddington and Euston and surrounding fire stations are in attendance.
The fire brigade was called just before 5:30am and has so far received more than 160 emergency calls about the huge fire.
Full report: Fire at London substation spreads to residential building
A large fire has broken out at a London substation, with black smoke and flames seen erupting in rush hour near Warwick Avenue station.
Part of a neighbouring residential building is also alight.
My colleague Rebecca Whittaker has more details in this breaking report:
