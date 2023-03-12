Match of the Day 2 to last 14 minutes

✕ Close Downing Street brands Gary Lineker’s criticism of asylum policy ‘unacceptable’

Match of the Day 2 coverage will last for only 14 minutes tonight as the row between Gary Lineker and the BBC continues.

The Women’s Super League Chelsea v Manchester United game on BBC Two kicked off with no pre-match presentation and no pundits tonight.

BBC Radio 5 Live’s football phone-in programme 606 will also not air again tonight, according to Sky News.

It comes after Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted “just 20 minutes” – with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews – after the fallout from the decision to take Gary Lineker off air forced the BBC to broadcast a heavily limited highlights programme.

Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.