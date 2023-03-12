Gary Lineker – latest: Match of the Day 2 to last 14 minutes
The Women’s Super League Chelsea v Manchester United game on BBC Two kicked off with no pre-match presentation and no pundits tonight
Match of the Day 2 coverage will last for only 14 minutes tonight as the row between Gary Lineker and the BBC continues.
BBC Radio 5 Live’s football phone-in programme 606 will also not air again tonight, according to Sky News.
It comes after Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted “just 20 minutes” – with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews – after the fallout from the decision to take Gary Lineker off air forced the BBC to broadcast a heavily limited highlights programme.
Mr Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for almost a quarter of a century, has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
Could Gary Lineker be Britain’s Volodymyr Zelensky?
Picture the reaction if a parliamentary by-election occurred now and Lineker threw his hat in the ring, says Simon Walters.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Gary Lineker was 'right' to criticise small boats plan
Box of chocolates left on Gary Lineker’s doorstep, thanking him for his stance on refugees
A box of chocolates and a thank you card have been left on Gary Lineker’s doorstep, thanking him for his stance on refugees.
Chris Hoydon, 42, who lives nearby, arrived with his partner and son and left raspberry and champagne truffles and a card for the former England footballer and Match Of The Day pundit.
He told PA news agency: “The letter says ‘thank you for showing such leadership on a really important issue.’
“We live locally and don’t know him at all, but we really like him and I am a really passionate believer in refugee rights and the rights of asylum seekers.
“My dad used to work for the BBC and I really believe in the BBC, but it is ridiculous as it has no effect on impartiality.
“There have been plenty of examples of people in the BBC who have been clear about their politics. If he had come out in favour of Government policy he would not have been monstered like this. Of course he wouldn’t have, it is ridiculous.”
BBC ‘make it difficult’ to defend them following Gary Lineker controversy, Ed Balls says
The BBC “make it difficult” to defend them following the Gary Lineker controversy, Ed Balls said.
Mr Balls, who was shadow chancellor between 2011-2015, said: “I’m one of those people who hates the far right and the hard left attacking the BBC.
“I want to defend the BBC as our impartial broadcaster but sometimes they make it difficult,” he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show while discussing the Gary Lineker controversy.
Urgent talks between BBC and Gary Lineker ‘inching forward’ as schedule chaos continues
The BBC is locked in urgent talks with Gary Lineker to get him back in work and end the staff boycott which has crippled the broadcaster’s weekend sports schedule, The Independent understands.
Senior sources at the BBC said that talks with the Match of the Day host were “inching forward”, with the aim of getting Lineker back to work this week. A breakthrough would be announced immediately if reached.
BBC director general Tim Davie has made it clear he wants to see the presenter back on air, after he was suspended on Friday for comparing the government’s asylum crackdown to Nazi Germany.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Urgent talks between BBC and Lineker ‘inching forward’ as schedule chaos continues
BBC hopes to bring its star presenter back to his hosting seat before long
Ed Balls ‘doesn’t agree’ with language used by Gary Lineker
Ed Balls ‘doesn’t agree’ with language used by Gary Lineker, he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show today.
The former shadow chancellor said: “I don’t agree with the way which Gary Lineker used language about the 1930s. I don’t think on the BBC you have a right to unfettered free speech, but they way they responded by taking him off air, and also the inconsistency of treating Gary Lineker, a sports broadcaster in that way, while, for example, Alan Sugar gets away with far more blatant party political statements.
“I mean, its ridiculous. They have got to get this sorted out.”
BBC chairman might prove ‘collateral damage' from the Lineker controversy, George Osborne says
Former Tory chancellor George Osborne said Richard Sharp might prove “collateral damage” from the Lineker controversy, but stopped short of calling for him to quit.
“The chairman of the BBC should be there to defend the BBC, come thick or thin, against the government and Richard’s got to show in the next couple of days he can do that, and perhaps broker some kind of deal,” he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.
Position of BBC chairman ‘totally untenable’, says Ed Balls
The position of the BBC chairman is “totally untenable”, Ed Balls has said.
The former shadow chancellor said the position of the BBC chairman Richard Sharp has “become totally untenable”, during an interview on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.
Mr Balls said niether BBC director general Tim Davie or chancellor Jeremy Hunt were “willing to defend the position of Richard Sharp.”
“It’s been a catastrophic couple of days for the BBC”, Mr Balls said.
George Osbourne condemns ‘language used on immigration by some Conservatives'
Former Tory chancellor George Osborne has backed Gary Lineker, criticising the rhetoric around asylum policy by some in his party.
“Personally I think some of the language used on immigration by some Conservatives - not all - is not acceptable,” he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.
“I have a lot of sympathy for Tim Davie, the director-general, who’s trying to maintain impartiality for the BBC in a partisan age. But it’s all ended up in a bit of a mess.”
