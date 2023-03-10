Celebrities throw support behind Gary Lineker after Match of Day suspension

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrities in their droves have thrown their support behind football giant Gary Lineker following the news he will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day.

Mr Lineker compared the government’s new asylum policy with 1930s Germany. The presenter and ex-footballer has since been embroiled in an extensive row with the broadcaster, with the language Mr Lineker used labelled a “breach of our guidelines” by a BBC spokesperson.

Amongst the names supporting Mr Lineker include fellow football commentator Ian Wright, who has announced that he will not be presenting Match Of The Day this weekend “in solidarity.”

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling replied to Ian Wright’s message, tweeting: "Well played Wrighty."

Mr Wright isn’t the only ex-footballer to rally in support. Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, who commentates for Sky Sports, tweeted in response to a news story regarding Mr Lineker:

Former BBC Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, who was herself reprimanded by the BBC for sharing a tweet the corporation viewed as "controversial", said her former employer could face a "much, much bigger battle" after its decision.

TV host Carol Vorderman has applauded Mr Lineker for speaking out against this “appalling and corrupt government.”

Presenter and author Richard Osman told his followers that the situation was “pathetic for so many reasons.”

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas also supported Mr Lineker, expressing that “this would not have been the end result” had he tweeted his “whole-hearted support” for the policy.

It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday's edition of Match Of The Day.

According to Channel 5, presenter Dan Walker messaged Gary Lineker asking: “What is happening. Are you stepping back?”

Mr Lineker responded: “No, they've told me I have to step back.”

Labour condemned the BBC's “cowardly decision” to stand Lineker down.

A party source said: “The BBC's cowardly decision to take Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure.

“Tory politicians lobbying to get people sacked for disagreeing with government policies should be laughed at, not pandered to. The BBC should rethink their decision.”

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy said was “hard to see Lineker coming back now”.

This is the latest controversy to hit the corporation after its chairman, Richard Sharp, became embroiled in a cronyism row over him helping Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

BBC director-general Tim Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020, and guidelines around social media use have since been updated.

Staff were told they need to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing BBC content.

MrLineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.