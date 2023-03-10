Ian Wright boycotts Match of the Day in ‘solidarity’ with Gary Lineker

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ian Wright has announced he will not be appearing on Match of the Day out of “solidarity” with Gary Lineker, who the BBC have asked to “step back” from presenting the show due to his use of social media.

Lineker has been involved in a row over impartiality after criticising the government’s asylum policy on small boats. The former England striker compared the government’s language in launching the policy with 1930s Germany.

Wright was scheduled to be a pundit alongside Lineker but tweeted to say he will not be doing so after the BBC’s statement. Sky News are reporting that Lineker has been pulled off air, rather than being asked to step back, with other pundits now reluctant to appear on the highlights show.

Former Arsenal and England striker Wright said: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”

Wright is a regular on Match of the Day alongside Lineker, but it is not yet clear who else was scheduled to be a guest on Saturday night.

There has yet to be an announcement on who will replace Lineker as host, while the producers of Match of the Day must now also find an additional pundit to fill in for Wright on the programme.

The former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who works alongside Wright on ITV, tweeted his support for his decision to boycott the programme. Neville said: “I had no doubt Ian Wright would do that! Who the hell is going to go on now!”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”