Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have pulled out of Match of the Day this weekend in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker after the presenter was told to “step back” from his position.

The presenter has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Ian Wright responded to the news on Twitter saying: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”

While Alan Shearer said he informed the BBC he would not appear on the show on Saturday night.

It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday's edition of Match Of The Day.

The row was sparked by his response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government's plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.