Gary Lineker – latest: Ian Wright and Alan Shearer boycott Match of the Day
The broadcaster said the former England striker breached its social media guidelines
Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have pulled out of Match of the Day this weekend in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker after the presenter was told to “step back” from his position.
The presenter has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
Ian Wright responded to the news on Twitter saying: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”
While Alan Shearer said he informed the BBC he would not appear on the show on Saturday night.
It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday's edition of Match Of The Day.
The row was sparked by his response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government's plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.
The BBC's decision to stand Gary Lineker down from hosting duties on Match Of The Day was “inevitable”, a Conservative former culture secretary has said.
Sir John Whittingdale told BBC Radio 4's PM programme: “I think it was inevitable.
“The problem is that Gary Lineker has made it clear that he wants to go on tweeting his views.
“And he's of course entitled to hold his views, but the problem is that he is also a very highly - indeed the highest paid - person working for the BBC and is closely associated with the BBC.
“And I'm afraid those two things are not compatible.”
He added that Lineker is “not entitled” to express his views while being closely associated with the corporation, and that many BBC journalists “have made clear that they don't like the fact that Gary Lineker has been regularly flouting the rules in this way”.
NEW: Alan Shearer joins boycott of Match of the Day
Football pundit Alan Shearer has also joined a boycott against Match of the Day, alongside fellow star Ian Wright.
He wrote on Twitter: “I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night.”
Suella Braverman ‘offended’ by Gary Lineker’s Nazi comparison because her husband is Jewish
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has accused Gary Lineker of diminishing the tragedy of the Holocaust as ministers engaged in an open row with the BBC presenter over his criticism of their asylum plans.
Ms Braverman said she found the comments “offensive” because her husband is Jewish.
“My children are therefore directly descendant from people who were murdered in gas chambers during the Holocaust, she told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.
“To kind of throw out those kind of flippant analogies diminishes the unspeakable tragedy that millions of people went through and I don’t think anything that is happening in the UK today can come close to what happened in the Holocaust.
“So I find it a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make.”
Read the full story below:
Braverman says Lineker comments ‘diminish’ tragedy of Holocaust
Commons leader Penny Mordaunt also engaged in an open row with the BBC presenter.
Labour calls BBC’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker ‘cowardice'
Labour has said the BBC’s decision to take Gary Lineker off the air is “an assault on free speech.”
A spokesperson said: “The BBC’s cowardly decision to take Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure.
“Tory politicians lobbying to get people sacked for disagreeing with government policies should be laughed at, not pandered to. BBC should rethink.”
Dan Walker describes how the news unfolded
Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker said Gary Lineker has told him “they've (the BBC) told me I have to step back”.
Speaking on Channel 5 News, Walker said: “It's one of those strange situations where I'm actually texting the man himself (Lineker) at the moment.
“And I have asked Gary Lineker the question about whether he is stepping back or whether the BBC have told him to step back and I've told him that if he responds to me that I will read out that text on air.
“There's one word in there I can't use, but he has said 'No, they've told me I have to step back'.
“So Gary Lineker wants to continue to present Match Of The Day and is not apologising for what he's said but he's said it's a BBC decision to force him to not present the programme at the moment.”
‘Hard to see Lineker coming back now’: Twitter reacts to Gary Lineker suspension
Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has said it is “hard to see Lineker coming back now” following the news that Gary Lineker will not present Match Of The Day tomorrow.
The journalist tweeted: “Presumably BBC will be asked to explain which of its guidelines were broken and why other regular presenters, contributors, comedians, actors who tweet political views are not in breach. Hard to see Lineker coming back now.”
Alastair Campbell has branded the BBC's decision over Gary Lineker's remarks on Twitter “an act of political cowardice” that threatens democracy.
The former journalist and Labour spin doctor described the move to announce Lineker was stepping back from Match Of The Day as “pathetic” and “craven” during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Asked about his stance on the matter, he said: “I'll be even more outspoken now because this is, I'm afraid, an act of complete political cowardice. If it was wrong in principle then they should have sacked him the other day.”
Celebrities react to Gary Lineker announcement
Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, who commentates for Sky Sports, tweeted in response to a news story regarding Lineker: “When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a (wine glass emoji).”
Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas tweeted: “I wonder what the end result would have been had Gary Lineker Tweeted his whole hearted support for the government's immigration policy & had used the same inflammatory words like 'invasion' that were deployed by SuellaBraverman?
“This (100 emoji) would not have been the end result.”
Following the news former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker tweeted:
“I used to sit in for GaryLineker on MOTD... not sure I'd fancy it this weekend. What a mess!”
Tory minister says Gary Lineker needs to study history books ‘more carefully’ after asylum row
James Cleverly has suggested Gary Lineker needs to study the “history books” after comparing language around the government’s asylum policy to 1930s Germany.
The foreign secretary added that the “simple truth of the matter is the UK is a welcoming and hospitable country”.
“There are some people desperate to gain attention by using deeply offensive and inappropriate language about this,” Mr Cleverly said.
“I would gently suggest they read their history books a little bit more carefully.”
Read the full story below:
Ian Wright also steps back from Match of the Day after Lineker announcement
Football pundit Ian Wright has announced he will not be doing Match of the Day this weekend in “solidarity” with Gary Lineker.
He said on Twitter: “Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”
Who will replace Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker?
Gary Lineker has stepped back from presenting Match of the Day with a temporary host poised to replace him this weekend.
The move from the BBC comes after an impartiality row over comments Lineker made criticising the government’s new asylum policy.
The BBC, who hailed Lineker as “second to none” at leading football and sports coverage, insisted his comments on Twitter “to be a breach of our guidelines” before advising the former England international “to keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.
Read the full story below:
Who will replace Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker?
