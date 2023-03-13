Body recovered after house destroyed in suspected gas explosion

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been recovered from the scene of a suspected gas explosion that tore through a terraced street in a Swansea suburb on Monday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital after the blast which left two houses on Clydach Road in Morriston in ruins.

Neighbouring properties also suffered damage, while people reported feeling the blast as far as eight miles away.

Police said two houses were severely damaged by the blast (PA)

A man’s body has now been recovered from the scene, police said (PA)

South Wales Police said on Monday evening a search at Clydach Road discovered the body of a man previously unaccounted for, and his family has been informed.

“An investigation will now get under way to establish the cause of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed,” the force said.

“A multi-agency command room is co-ordinating the emergency response to the incident at Swansea Central police station,” the statement added.

“A rest centre has been set up by the local authority at Morriston memorial hall to support those affected.”

Debris littered the street after the blast on Monday morning (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The explosion reverberated deep into the Swansea valley. Ioan Humphreys lives eight miles away in Rhos, Pontardaw, and had just started a Microsoft Teams meeting when he heard the bang.

“The house next door to me is having lots of building work done, so initially I thought it was a massive skip being delivered and dropped on their drive – it felt that close,” the 48-year-old Swansea University research officer said.

The cause of the blast is not yet known, Wales & West Utilities has said (Pam Evans/PA Wire)

Abbie, a 26-year-old who did not wish to share her second name and lives half a mile from the scene, said the explosion sounded like a car had crashed into her home.

“I was working when we heard a huge bang, it sounded like a car had crashed into our garage and the impact shook the house,” she told PA.

More follows on this breaking news story...