Gaynor Lord latest: Police release final CCTV of missing Norwich mother ‘last seen doing yoga’ in park
Underwater search teams are continuing to scour the River Wensum after the mother failed to return home from work on Friday
Norfolk Police have released the final CCTV footage of Gaynor Lord as witnesses say she was doing yoga in the park just before she went missing.
The footage shows the 55-year-old walking along St Augustine’s Street at 4:01pm on her way to Wensum Park on Friday.
Ms Lord was reported missing after she failed to return home after she left work in Norwich city centre.
The mother-of-three’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.
Witness Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting the Ms Lord’s description in the park last Friday.
“She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark,” Ms Richards added.
Underwater search teams are continuing their search the River Wensum and told reporters on Thursday afternoon that they “can’t explain” some of Ms Lord’s behaviour in the CCTV footage.
The force added that they expect the search could take several more days.
Norfolk Police have released the last CCTV sighting of Gaynor Lord before she went missing on Friday.
The footage shows the 55-year-old walking along St Augustine’s Street at 4:01pm on her way to Wensum Park six days ago.
A friend of Ms Lord, said she was called twice by the missing mother-of-three on the day she disappeared.
The first call Juilie Butcher received was at 2.15pm, 30 minutes before Ms Lord left her place of work.
Ms Butcher told LBC Ms Lord was phoning to ask where she was.
Ms Butcher told Ms Lord she was home but she had to answer the phone to one of the clients but that she’d call back, report LBC.
When she tried to return the call a few minutes later and then again after more time had passed, she could not get through. she told the broadcaster.
She received another call at 4:15pm, 15 minutes after she was last seen on CCTV, which sounded like a pocket dial, Ms Butcher said.
“I keep going over the conversation,” Ms Butcher said. “If I hadn’t answered that call [from her client] would she have talked to me? I feel terrible. I feel so sorry for the family.
“It’s not like Gaynor to do this,” she told the BBC
Missing mother’s family makes desperate plea
Gaynor Lord’s stepbrother has made a desperate plea for anyone with information on the missing mother-of-three to come forward.
Speaking to The Sun, Allan Weston said Ms Lord’s disapearance was “proper out of character”.
“We just hope she comes back safe. If anyone does know anything please come forward,” he said.
“It’s been a few days now since she went missing so we are very worried. This is proper out of character. She has never gone missing or anything like that before.”
Ms Lord was last seen at 2:44pm on Friday working at a gin concession at Jarrolds department in Norwich.
Her belongings were found in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.
This morning, a witness said she saw someone matching the 55-year-old’s description putting her coat on the floor and doing a yoga pose.
Ms Lord’s coat was later found in the River Wensum, which police are currently searching.
Norfolk Police on Thursday 14 December released new CCTV showing missing mother Gaynor Lord minutes before she vanished. The 55-year-old is seen walking along St Augustine’s Street, Norwich, at 4:01pm on Friday 8 December. Ms Lord was reported missing after she failed to return home after she left work in Norwich city centre on the same day. Her belongings, including clothing, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace. Police continued searching the River Wensum on Thursday. Giving an update from the scene, officers said they “can’t explain some of her behaviour” on the day Ms Lord went missing.
Timeline of Gaynor Lord’s movements before going missing
2:44pm: Gaynor Lord is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich.
2:45pm: She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street.
2.48pm: Ms Lord makes her way onto Queens Street and walks toward the Cathedral.
3:22pm: She is seen on The Close at the cathedral entrance, she puts her coat on before exiting through the archway.
4:01pm – Ms Lord walks up St Augustines Street – her final movements captured in CCTV before going missing.
