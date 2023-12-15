✕ Close Gaynor Lord search: Police say 30 people have come forward with information

Norfolk Police have released the final CCTV footage of Gaynor Lord as witnesses say she was doing yoga in the park just before she went missing.

The footage shows the 55-year-old walking along St Augustine’s Street at 4:01pm on her way to Wensum Park on Friday.

Ms Lord was reported missing after she failed to return home after she left work in Norwich city centre.

The mother-of-three’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Witness Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting the Ms Lord’s description in the park last Friday.

“She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark,” Ms Richards added.

Underwater search teams are continuing their search the River Wensum and told reporters on Thursday afternoon that they “can’t explain” some of Ms Lord’s behaviour in the CCTV footage.

The force added that they expect the search could take several more days.