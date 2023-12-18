Gaynor Lord – latest: Husband ‘totally lost’ as results of post-mortem released
Police said they are ‘confident’ with evidence they have at this stage that no third party was involved
The heartbroken family have told friends of their pain as specialist divers found a body in the hunt for missing Norwich mother Gaynor Lord.
After a week of searching, Norfolk Police confirmed that the as-yet unidentified body was pulled from the River Wensum by underwater search teams on Friday morning. Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement.
A post-mortem examination of a body found in the search for missing woman Gaynor Lord has found “no indications of any third-party involvement”, Norfolk Police said.
A family friend told The Times: “Gaynor’s husband Clive is totally lost.
“He doesn’t understand at all what’s happened.”
Gaynor’s daughter Charlotte, 24, also shared police appeals several times on social media. Her latest tragic update is confirming a body was found.
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s county policing commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.
“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.
“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.”
Mapped: Lord’s last known movements
Wensum Park reopened
Norfolk Police have confirmed that Wensum Park, which was closed throughout the investigation into the missing mother Gaynor Lord, has now reopened.
It comes after a body was recovered in the River Wensum on Friday, a week after the mother-of-three went missing.
A post-mortem examination was concluded on Saturday and police are confident there was no third party involvement.
Police: ‘We will pursue all lines of enquiry to understand why she went missing’
In a statement on Saturday, Norfolk Police said they would “pursue all lines of enquiry” to understand why mother-of-three Gaynor Lord went missing over a week ago.
“Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Gaynor Lord eyewitness says she saw ‘calm’ mother-of-three doing yoga pose in park before disappearance
Gaynor Lord eyewitness says she saw ‘calm’ mother-of-three doing yoga pose in park before disappearance
An eyewitness who saw Ms Lord before she went missing has spoken out.
The witness says she saw the missing mother laying down her coat before performing what appeared to be a yoga pose. She said Ms Lord “appeared quite calm” although felt the action was “odd” for the time of day.
Gaynor Lord police give update after body found in search for missing mother
Police have said there is no evidence of third-party involvement after a body was found in the search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord.
Norfolk Police said the body of a female was recovered from the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday (15 December), a week after she disappeared.
Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.
In a statement to reporters after the discovery, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We remain open-minded to the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance and we’ll continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ascertain why she went missing.”
Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Ms Lord, a retail assistant at the Jarrold department store, went to work as usual on Friday but left early. She was due to finish at 4pm.
She left work via Bedford Street at around 2.45pm. From there, she walked along London Street, Queens Street and towards the city cathedral.
Full report:
Gaynor Lord: Everything we know about missing mother-of-three
Gaynor Lord, a mother-of-three, disappeared from Norwich city centre last week and hasn’t been seen since
What happened to Gaynor Lord’s belongings?
Lydia Patrick reports:
Police found a number of Ms Lord’s belongings scattered in Wensum Park next to the river where they were conducting the main search.
Clothing, a mobile phone and glasses were found dispersed around the park 1.5 miles from her workplace in a department store. Her coat was found in the River Wensum itself.
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley from Norfolk Police said the force had used sonar equipment across the river which was an “extraordinarily challenging environment” for them to work in.
No third-party involvement in death of woman found in river
Detectives investigating the disappearance of mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have said there is no evidence a third party was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found in a river during the search.
The 55-year-old vanished after leaving work in Norwich city centre early at 2.45pm on December 8.
Full report:
Gaynor Lord search: No third-party involvement in death of woman found in river
A body was found during the search for Gaynor Lord, who vanished after leaving work in Norwich city centre on December 8.
In pictures: Floral tributes left for Gaynor Lord as body recovered from river to be identified on Sunday
CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December.
Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm.
She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV.
“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.
