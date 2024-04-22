Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox star George Gilbey had been working on a roof when he fell 80ft to his death through a plastic skylight, an inquest has heard.

The 40-year-old sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died at the scene in Shoeburyness, Essex, on March 27, the hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened then suspended Monday’s inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said Mr Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

She said that paramedics and police attended but that he died at the scene, with his provisional cause of death recorded as “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height”.

Gilbey became a regular fixture of prime-time TV after rising to fame with his family on Gogglebox, which he starred on from 2013 until 2018.

The late star was a hit with fans alongside his parents Linda McGarry and step-dad Pete.

The Essex-born TV personality was so popular that he featured on the 2014 edition of Celebrity Big Brother, where he came in fourth place.

Coroner Mr Brookes said he had received a written request from Essex Police to suspend inquest proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, and he granted this request.

He said the matter would be reviewed in four months’ time.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the Witham area of Essex, was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident.

He was later released by police under investigation.

Gilbey, who took up work in Morrisons during the pandemic and said it was his way of “doing his bit”, appeared to be a doting father and regularly posted pictures of himself and his young daughter, born in 2016, on social media.

He lost his step-father Pete to cancer in 2021.

Pete was just 71 at the time of his death and he was clearly never far from his step-son’s mind, with Gilbey posting a photo montage of the pair on social media at the end of last year.

He captioned the snaps: “I want him here this year.”

Gilbey also appeared to be taking his health more seriously in the weeks leading up to his death on 27 March and just four days prior, he revealed that he had purchased a gym membership.

The TV star died while working as a self-employed electrician.