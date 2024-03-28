For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey.

The reality TV personality’s death was announced on Wednesday, after he reportedly fell from a height while at work.

Officers were called to Shoeburyness in Southend-on-Sea at around 10am, with a spokesperson confirming that the 40-year-old had sustained an injury while working.

George Gilbey with his mother Linda and Pete McGarry (Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for St Joseph’s Hospice and Haven House Children’s Hospice)

The ambulance service and air ambulance attended but despite efforts to save him, Mr Gilbey died at the scene.

In their latest statement, Essex Police said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Gilbey appeared on the popular Channel 4 series alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died in 2021 aged 71. The trio joined the show, which saw people watch and comment on popular TV shows, in 2013 and participated in eight seasons.

The news was first shared by TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey.

“Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend,” he wrote on X on Wednesday (27 March).

He appeared on both Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 4)

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.”

Guarnaccio added in another tweet that Gilbey had died in a “workplace accident”. In a tribute, Gilbey’s sister wrote: “Rest in eternal paradise brother. Far too young but god only takes the best.”

The star’s fellow TV personalities also paid tribute, with former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook writing: “Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I’m absolutely gutted.”

Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex added she was “heartbroken to hear George” had died, adding: “I will never forget the crazy times we spent together. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.”

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”