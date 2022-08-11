British boy, 4, goes missing after travelling to Turkey with his mother
George Jack Temperley-Wells last seen in marina area of Antalya
Police have "serious concerns" about the welfare of a four-year-old boy from the UK who has gone missing while on holiday with his mother.
Durham Constabulary believes George Jack Temperley-Wells travelled from Darlington to Turkey’s Antalya region with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June.
George and his mother, 28, are likely to have spent time with the boy's father, Scott Nigel Wells, 41, while in Turkey, police said.
The four-year-old was last seen in the marina area of Antalya, a holiday resort on the south coast which is popular with tourists.
He has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes. His mother is of slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.
Detectives said they have serious concerns about the boy's welfare and need to speak to him and his mother immediately.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police have serious concerns for his welfare and need to urgently locate George and speak with his mother.
"Anyone who is in contact with her is asked to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home."
Those in the UK who might have information about George's whereabouts are urged to contacted the force on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.
Anybody in Turkey who thinks they can help police there with the inquiries is asked to attend a local police station or call their emergency number on 112 / 115.
