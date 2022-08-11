Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British boy, 4, goes missing after travelling to Turkey with his mother

George Jack Temperley-Wells last seen in marina area of Antalya

Matt Mathers
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:06
<p>George Jack Temperley-Wells is missing </p>

George Jack Temperley-Wells is missing

(Supplied)

Police have "serious concerns" about the welfare of a four-year-old boy from the UK who has gone missing while on holiday with his mother.

Durham Constabulary believes George Jack Temperley-Wells travelled from Darlington to Turkey’s Antalya region with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on 29 June.

George and his mother, 28, are likely to have spent time with the boy's father, Scott Nigel Wells, 41, while in Turkey, police said.

The four-year-old was last seen in the marina area of Antalya, a holiday resort on the south coast which is popular with tourists.

He has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes. His mother is of slim build with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

Recommended

Detectives said they have serious concerns about the boy's welfare and need to speak to him and his mother immediately.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police have serious concerns for his welfare and need to urgently locate George and speak with his mother.

"Anyone who is in contact with her is asked to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home."

Brogan Elizabeth Temperley (L), George Jack Temperley-Wells and Scott Nigel Wells

(Supplied)

Those in the UK who might have information about George's whereabouts are urged to contacted the force on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.

Anybody in Turkey who thinks they can help police there with the inquiries is asked to attend a local police station or call their emergency number on 112 / 115.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in