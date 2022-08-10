Turkey smashes apartment window, gets trapped inside room as chaos ensues

Bodycam footage shared by police in Wisconsin shows a turkey causing chaos after breaking into an apartment.

Officers from Wausau Police Department were called to catch the bird, but were given the run around when they entered the building.

A number of attempts to catch it with a large net failed and the spooked turkey even smashes a window as it tries to escape.

Eventually, one officer is able to throw the net over the bird, before releasing it back outside.

