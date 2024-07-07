Support truly

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner made a rare appearance at Silverstone to support her husband Christian after he was cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

The Formula One team principal, 50, was cleared of in March after a three-week internal probe, following allegations from a female colleague, which were strongly denied.

The couple posed for family pictures alongside daughter Bluebell, 18, son Montague, seven, and step-daughter Olivia, 11, as they chatted to fans in the paddock before Lewis Hamilton claimed victory on Sunday.

Dressed in a cricket white jumper, with Christian in his Red Bull overalls, the couple seemed relaxed as Geri cheered on the Formula One team as they carried out practice pitstops ahead of the race.

The show of solidarity came after Geri Horner referred to herself by her maiden name, Halliwell, in a new video for luxury fashion brand Dior, sparking rumours of a rift.

Sources close to the singer say she was “relieved and elated” when the case against Horner was thrown out having been reduced to “floods of tears” while waiting on the outcome of the investigation, according to The Sun.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner with his family ( Getty Images )

Halliwell, 51, formerly Ginger Spice, alsop appeared in support of her husband at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The pair attracted worldwide attention as they held helds as they arrived at the paddock and were seen smiling and chatting together in a private moment.

Christian and Geri Horner kiss before the Bahrain Grand Prix ( David Davies/PA Wire )

The pair have been married since 2015 and they share a son, Montague George Hector.

Geri also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with former partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

A source told The Sun that the former Spice Girl was relieved that her husband was cleared of the allegations.