Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Under-fire Giovanni Pernice is set to return to work for the first time since the Strictly abuse allegations emerged with a series of dance workshops at his London studio.

The private classes, which cost up to £240 per head, will take place in in Fulham on Sunday (28 July) with participants made to sign a waiver accepting the risk of “injury or damages” that might occur under his tuition.

The Italian dancer, 33, has kept a low profile since being accused of misconduct by his former Strictly celebrity partner Amanda Abbington, 50, who described working with him as “being in the trenches”.

In an explosive Channel 4 interview, she accused him of “humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature” and said that there was more than 50 hours of documentary evidence to support her claim.

Pernice has denied all claims against him, pending an ongoing investigation from the BBC.

The private one-hour classes with the dancer will also take place in September – alongside a number of Strictly judges including Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – and cost £60 a head per hour.

They cover various dances including the Cha Cha Cha and Charleston, but the style “will ultimately be Giovanni’s choice”.

For £240, participants can participate in all four classes taking place on a given day.

Giovanni Pernice is set to return to work this weekend as the Strictly scandal continues. ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Open to anyone regardless of experience, potential participants are urged to “remember to be respectful towards Giovanni, staff/organisers, and other attendees so that everyone feels safe and welcome in the class.”

The advert stresses: “Any unkind or disrespectful behaviour will not be tolerated. If you see or experience anything of this nature, please alert us to it.”

Participants must also sign a waiver accepting the risk of injury before booking the classes.

“By booking, you agree to assume full responsibility for any risk, injury or damages, known or unknown, which might occur as a result of participating,” the disclaimer reads.

“You knowingly, voluntarily and expressly waive any claim you may have against GP Ballando Ltd, Giovanni Pernice, and the organisers and/or their agents for injury or damages that you may sustain as a result of participating.”

The advert also says that while the TV dancer is happy to pose for pictures with participants, photographs are not guaranteed.

The BBC has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks over its handling of abuse claims which appear to have been more widespread than initially reported.

Fellow professional dancer and co-star Graziano Di Prima was fired from the show after allegedly physically and verbally abusing his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott.

A spokesperson for Pernice urged fans of the dancer to withhold judgement until the BBC has completed its investigation into his actions.

They told the MailOnline in a statement: “We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.”

Di Prima was fired from the show less than 24 hours after posses saw footage of his training sessions with former Love Island star McDermott.

‘Strictly’ star Zara McDermott is at the heart of the scandal. ( BBC )

He is accused of subjecting her to various forms of abuse, including spitting on her.

She allegedly endured a fractured leg as a result of her on-screen partner’s actions and reportedly competed in a dance-off despite the injury.

The former TV star aslo denies all claims against him, with reports subsequently being released about the gruelling training techniques implemented at the dance school where he trained.

In a statement posted to Instagram, he wrote: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it’s only right for the sake of the show that I step away.

“I am saddened that I wasn’t allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation.”

The Independent has reached out to the BBC for comment.