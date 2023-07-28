Father’s desperate plea to daughter, 7, as she lay dying after hit-and-run

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The frantic father of a seven-year-old girl killed in a motorbike hit-and-run crash begged her to open her eyes as she lay dying, her distraught mother has said.

The schoolgirl, identified by her mother as Katnis Selezneva, is believed to have been playing on her scooter yards from her home in Blakenall, Walsall, when she was struck.

She was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with critical injuries but died later on Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash, which took place in Turnstone Road at 7pm.

West Midlands Police officers are searching for a blue and black road bike believed to have been involved in the crash and are trying to determine the make and model.

Katnis Selezneva’s mother has paid tribute to her ‘angel’ daughter (Tsvetelina Selezneva )

Katnis’s grief-stricken mother, Tsvetelina Selezneva, wrote that her soul was aching as she paid tribute to her “sweet treasure”.

“God took her away too young and fragile,” Ms Selezneva wrote on Facebook.

“I don’t have strength and I don’t want to say goodbye to you, my star. How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching.

“Who will take care of you now up there my angel! I’m powerless, words are not enough, no consolation!

“Every day she told me ‘I love you mom, you are the best mother and the most beautiful because you take care of me and do everything to make me happy’.”

Wellwishers left dozens of bunches of flowers and stuffed toys at the scene of the crash on Friday to pay tribute to the girl, one reading: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

Ms Selezneva addressed her daughter as she wrote: “You were so strong, healthy, smiling, always in the three races, why couldn’t you fight for your life…

“Your dad was calling you – ‘open your eyes Katnis, dad is here, open them’ - but you closed them forever! closed them forever! Rest in peace, sweet treasure!

People left flowers and toys at the scene of the crash ( PA)

“May your path be bright so you are not afraid in the dark without mom and dad!

“Peace to your soul! Mama one day will come to you.”

Police say two bikes have been recovered as part of their investigation, but neither has been identified yet as the one involved.

Officers are also carrying out CCTV enquiries, and say specialist officers are supporting the family, who are originally from Bulgaria.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.”

Appealing to anyone who knew where the bike was, he said: “This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”