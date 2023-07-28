Flowers, balloons and teddies have been placed at the scene of a crash which left a seven-year-old girl dead.

Dozens of bunches of bouquets pay tribute to the “sweet angel” who died in hospital following the hit-and-run crash in Turnstone Road, Blakenall, Walsall, on Thursday evening.

One reads: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

A steady stream of people have been visiting the scene to add their own tributes to the shrine, which also features a unicorn balloon and stuffed toys.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by police and remains in custody.