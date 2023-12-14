Girl, 14, dies after falling from tower block near Canary Wharf

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenage girl has died after falling from a block of high-rise flats in east London, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to The Quarterdeck estate in the Isle of Dogs, Tower Hamlets on Monday at around 5pm after the incident.

Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the girl, 14, was rushed to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police has since confirmed that she died as a result of the fall.

It is unclear at this stage what floor of the building the girl fell from.

Investigators are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

A file is being prepared for the coroner and the victim’s family has been informed of her death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 5pm on Monday, December 11 to reports that a 14-year-old girl had fallen from height in The Quarterdeck, Tower Hamlets.”

They added: “Officers attended along with the paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. The girl was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she sadly died on Wednesday, 12 December.

“Her family have been informed. Officers will work with the coroner to establish more details about the incident.

“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”