A young girl who knocked on a front door in a seaside town in Devon and said she was lost has been found safe and well, police say.

A large-scale search was launched after the child, estimated to be around six, was seen alone at 11am on Wednesday.

She had knocked on the door of a property in the Hele area of Torquay and said she was lost.

Devon and Cornwall Police said she ran away in the direction of Farm Foods. She did not appear to be upset or in distress.

Officers, the police helicopter, and search-and-rescue dogs tried to find the girl on Wednesday but were unsuccessful.

They carried out house-to-house enquiries to try to identify her and issued appeals for help.

On Thursday afternoon, a Devon and Cornwall Police statement read: “Following a report of concern for the welfare of young girl in Torquay yesterday [5 April], we can confirm that she has been identified.

“Following information reported to police, officers have been able to locate the young girl at her home address in Torquay and confirmed that she is safe and well.

“We would like thank everyone who shared the appeal and assist with enquiries in the area.”

The force said they had received a number of calls from the public providing information which officers followed up.