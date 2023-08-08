Glencoe hiker deaths - latest: Bodies found after three go missing near Aonach Eagach Ridge
Six-mile ridge running through Glencoe is notoriously difficult to climb
Three hikers found dead in Glencoe
Three hikers have been found dead in Glencoe, after failing to return from the “narrowest” mountain ridge on mainland Britain.
The hillwalkers were reported missing shortly after 9pm on Saturday, with a Coastguard helicopter assisting Police Scotland, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.
Their bodies were discovered shortly after the rescue mission began in the Scottish Highlands, and police said their deaths do not appear to be suspicious.
The ridge is “probably the trickiest scrambling on any” route listed on WalkHighlands, the website says, describing it as “hard, exposed” terrain linking the Munros of Meall Dearg and Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh, which have summits reaching 952m and 967m above sea level respectively.
Police said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.
“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.”
Police enlisted help of coastguard due to inaccessible conditions
The Coastguard are said to have been called out some time after police were alerted on Saturday.
HM Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 10.50pm and a Coastguard helicopter proceeded to assist the police in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.
A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.”
Police Scotland called out the coastguard due to the inaccessibility of the area and the Inverness search and rescue helicopter was despatched and carried out a search in difficult weather conditions, with low visibility caused by mist and fog.
The bodies were located and the Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick returned in daylight to assist mountain rescuers with recovering the bodies.
ICYMI: ‘There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances'
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday, 5 August.
“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found.”
He added: “HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Mountain ridge ‘is one of most exposed and narrow in UK’
A mental health and outdoors campaigner has described Aonach Eagach as “one of the most exposed and narrow mountain routes in the UK”, as he reacted to the “desperately sad” news.
“Thoughts with their friends and families, and with the mountain rescue team which found them,” Ross Cunningham, editor of the Mountains Mend Minds documentary project, wrote on social media.
“Aonach Eagach is popular but it’s also one of the most exposed and narrow mountain routes in the UK, particularly among the mainland summits. Such a tragic incident.”
Full report: Three hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scotland
Three hikers have been found dead on a mountain ridge in Scotland after they failed to return from their walk.
Emergency services were called to the Aonach Eagach Ridge in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday after the group were reported missing shortly after 9pm.
Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team took part in the recovery operation. However, their bodies were tragically discovered shortly after the rescue mission began.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has the full report here:
Three hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scotland
Tragedy occured on ‘narrowest’ route on British mainland, Aonach Eagach Ridge
Police statement in full
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday August 5.
“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
We’re pausing live updates on the blog for this evening, thanks for following here.
My colleagues will be back in the morning to bring you any further developments.
You can keep scrolling to read back through our coverage below:
Full report: Three hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scotland
Three hikers have been found dead on a mountain ridge in Scotland after they failed to return from their walk.
Emergency services were called to the Aonach Eagach Ridge in the Scottish Highlands on Saturday after the group were reported missing shortly after 9pm.
Police Scotland, HM Coastguard, the RAF and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team took part in the recovery operation. However, their bodies were tragically discovered shortly after the rescue mission began.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has the full report here:
Three hikers found dead on mountain ridge in Scotland
Tragedy occured on ‘narrowest’ route on British mainland, Aonach Eagach Ridge
Police enlisted help of coastguard due to inaccessible conditions
The Coastguard are said to have been called out some time after police were alerted on Saturday.
HM Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 10.50pm and a Coastguard helicopter proceeded to assist the police in searching the Aonach Eagach ridge.
A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.”
Police Scotland called out the coastguard due to the inaccessibility of the area and the Inverness search and rescue helicopter was despatched and carried out a search in difficult weather conditions, with low visibility caused by mist and fog.
The bodies were located and the Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick returned in daylight to assist mountain rescuers with recovering the bodies.
Mapped: Where is the Aonach Eagach ridge?
The six-mile Aonach Eagach ridge runs along the north of Glencoe, and links the Munros of Meall Dearg and Sgòrr nam Fiannaidh, which have summits reaching 952m and 967m above sea level respectively.
Ridge ‘probably trickiest scrambling’ on any Walkhighlands route
The Walkhighlands website says the Aonach Eagach ridge is “probably the trickiest scrambling on any Walkhighlands route.
“Ensure you have the necessary skills and experience, choose a dry day (the rocks are slippery when wet) and leave plenty of time to complete the route in daylight. If in any doubt, it is best to hire a guide.”
Scrambling refers to terrain which requires walkers to also use their hands to traverse it.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies