Damp and mouldy homes still an issue as Awaab’s Law comes in, campaigners warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social renters made up almost a quarter of people with issues of damp, mould or cold in their homes, a survey has suggested as new rules came into effect forcing landlords to act quicker on fixing such issues.

Social housing landlords in England will face court action and compensation orders if they fail to improve conditions for tenants quickly under a new law described as the lasting legacy of a two-year-old boy.

Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association flat in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The toddler’s death caused outrage and prompted the passage of Awaab’s Law with a requirement for landlords to fix reported hazards in social housing more speedily and rehouse tenants in safe accommodation if necessary.

As the rules come into force in England, a UK-wide survey found 23% of those who said they had issues such as damp, mould or condensation in their homes were social renters while 21% were in private rented accommodation.

Some 3,982 adults were surveyed by Censuswide earlier this month for the Health Equals campaign, which claims lives are being cut short across the UK with damp, cold and mould in people’s homes being part of the problem.

Campaigners are calling for the new tougher requirements for social landlords to act more quickly on issues to be applied urgently to the private rented sector.

While the Government has committed to extending Awaab’s Law to this sector, through the Renters’ Rights Bill which is currently awaiting royal assent, no firm timeframe has been given.

The research by Health Equals – which surveyed homeowners as well as renters – also found people from the lowest-income households were almost twice as likely to live in homes with issues like damp or mould than the highest income households – 21% compared with 12%.

Chief campaigns officer Paul McDonald said while Awaab’s Law is an “important milestone”, their research shows “we need to go further”.

The new rules, coming into force from Monday, mean landlords across England’s four million social rent homes will be required to take urgent action to fix dangerous homes.

The new legal duties include an obligation to fix health and safety hazards which are classed as an emergency within 24 hours of reporting.

Landlords must ensure damp and mould which is classed as significant is investigated within 10 working days of being notified and have a further five days to make properties safe.

They are also required to communicate their findings in writing to tenants within three working days of inspection.

If there are young children, disabled people or those with health conditions living in the property, alternative accommodation must be offered if homes cannot be made safe within the required timeframes.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Everyone deserves a safe and decent home to live in and Awaab Ishak is a powerful reminder of how this can sadly be a matter of life or death.

“Awaab’s family has fought hard for change and their work to protect millions of tenants’ lives will live on as a legacy to their son.

“Our changes will give tenants a stronger voice and force landlords to act urgently when lives are at risk, ensuring such tragedies are never repeated.”

The Government has also announced a £1 million fund aimed at creating new ways of helping tenants engage with their landlords and having more influence over decisions affecting them.

A report published by the Housing Ombudsman in May warned of “simmering anger” at poor housing conditions, with complaints to the watchdog about substandard living conditions more than five times higher than they were five years ago.

The ombudsman found “clear and consistent failings” in maintenance to properties which it said has become a more “complex and costly” issue over the years.

The ombudsman, which deals with disputes between residents and social housing landlords in England, said there were 6,380 complaints investigated in the year to March 2025, up from 1,111 in the year to March 2020.

Reasons for complaints included asbestos, electrical and fire safety issues, pest control and leaks, damp and mould.