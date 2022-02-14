GP plunged 300ft to his death in Lake District at spot where he proposed to wife 27 years earlier
Doctor’s body found following a three hour search operation near Striding Edge
A GP plunged 300ft to his death when revisiting a mountain ridge in Cumbria where he had proposed to his wife nearly three decades earlier.
Dr Jamie Butler, who worked as a medic for Manchester City football club, fell from Striding Edge in the Lake District last November.
An inquest heard he fell when a mist descended on the mountain, resulting in poor visibility.
Dr Butler, 54, proposed to wife Margaret on the same spot 27 years earlier in 1994, she said.
The couple, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, had been walking up the mountain together to revisit the beauty spot and their fond memory of it.
They set out early on the afternoon of 2 November 2021. When they reached the start of the ridge, Ms Butler became tired and decided to stop.
She and Dr Butler agreed that he would reach the summit of the ridge before returning to her. But he failed to return and Ms Butker contacted emergency services shortly before 5pm.
A search was conducted and Dr Butler's body was discovered near Nethermost Cove some three hours later.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement to the inquest in Cockermouth, Ms Butler paid tribute to her "loving husband".
He had "two twin boys who he adored," she said. "He will be forever missed. He died doing what he loved.”
Dr Butler studied medicine at Liverpool University. He became interested in neurology and surgery during his postgraduate studies.
He then became a neurosurgical registrar in Oxford before training as a GP.
Following a stint with Sale Sharks rugby union team, Dr Butler joined Man City as the club’s assistant doctor in 2007 and was appointed senior medical officer in 2009.
Coroner Kirsty Gomersal said Dr Butler died from multiple injuries. She recorded an accidental death.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies