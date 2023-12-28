Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grieving sister of a “caring and beautiful” woman killed after her quad bike flipped over has hailed the Christmas spirit of her community after thousands of pounds were raised in her memory in hours.

Grace Vater, 22, home for the Christmas holidays, fell off her quad bike which overturned in the leafy Cotswolds village of Shipton Moyne at 2pm on Saturday.

The tragedy took place near Tetbury, less than two miles from Highgrove House where King Charles and Camilla spend much of their time. News of her death came as a 10-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Boxing Day.

Gracie was described as the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out (Facebook)

The student, known by family as Gracie, was rushed by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries where she died two days later on Christmas Day.

Detectives have said a man is believed to have left the scene on a quad bike.

Two men from the Cotswolds, aged 29 and 30, were arrested in connection with the crash and have been bailed, pending further inquiries, until February.

The scene of the crash (Google Maps)

Her sister Aisha launched a fundraiser to raise £7,000 to support their single-mother Angela with any extra money raised going to the Wiltshire Air Ambulance which fought to save her life.

Aisha said: “Gracie was involved in a terrible road traffic accident on the 23 December which has resulted in Grace losing her life in hospital at the age of just 22 on Christmas day.

“We as a family are devastated and would love to give Grace the send-off she deserves.”

Upon breaking the target in just four hours, her sister said she was “blown away” by the response.

She wrote on Facebook: “For the first time in four days I’ve been in tears of happiness. The fact that it’s just been Christmas and people have spent hundreds on their friends and family and are still able to donate has filled my heart with so much joy.

“We are all very deeply touched and overwhelmed at the generosity of our wonderful community. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart that we have one less thing to stress about. My sister will have the best send-off!”

In a tribute, Grace’s family said: “We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie.

“A treasured and much loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

“She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

“A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

“Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad.

“We ask that all of Gracie’s family are given privacy during this horrific time.”

A month before her death Grace said she was “disgusted” by cars speeding along the Cotswolds country roads as she helped injured people in a different car crash.

Close friend Holly Vickery wrote on Facebook: “It just doesn’t seem real that you’re gone. We only spoke on Saturday and if I had known that would be the last time I would have spoke to you all day and not put down the phone.

“You were the most bubbly, generous, genuine, amazing person I’ve ever known. I’m going to miss you so much, this has hit me really hard, I’m lost for words. I love you so much Gracie, sleep tight.”

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the quad bike being driven beforehand to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary using an online form on its website quoting incident 251 of December 23.