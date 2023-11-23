Quadbike rider engulfed in flames leads police on 70mph chase

Watch the moment police chase down a stolen quadbike engulfed in flames.

Dashcam footage from Durham Police shows Steven Johnstone, who stole the bike from a farm garage, trying to outrun them as the vehicle erupts into a fireball.

He incredibly continues to drive before crashing the burning bike into a bush.

Officers tackle him to the ground, with one telling him: “Absolutely astounded how stupid you’ve just been there.

“You are so lucky that did not blow you to smithereens.”