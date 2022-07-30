Greggs fails in bid for 24-hour London store

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

Greggs has been stopped from making its flagship store in West London a 24-hour service after the council called its plan “half-baked”.

The bakery applied to Westmister City Council to keep its door open in Leicester Square from 11pm until 5am.

However, the council blocked the application fearing it would be a “hotspot” for trouble.

According to the Local Democracy Service, the Met Police wrote to the council stating that the late hours would undermine the prevention of crime and disorder.

But a Greggs representative told the BBC that the extended hours would bring in customers working night shifts and staff from emergency services, rather than troublesome company.

Greggs has been stopped from making its flagship store in West London a 24-hour service (Getty Images)

They also said the bakery would have CCTV and a door supervisor.

However, Aicha Less, the council’s cabinet member for licensing and communities said that “legitimate concerns have been raised by the police and local people that these plans are half-baked.

“There are worries that businesses serving 24/7 in the city centre creates challenges and that the bakery could become a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour.”

The council said a formal decision with details of its reasoning would be published within five working days.

The popular chain has also recently announced they would be dropping a second collection of clothing, in collaboration with Primark.

After a sell-out first collection, which dropped earlier this year, the two companies have teamed up once more for a new 21-piece line.

The new collection will include bodysuits, bike shorts, bumbags, and it will also bring back its fan favourite bucket hat.

While the collection won’t launch until Friday (5 August), eager fans will have the chance to shop the collection at a Greggs and Primark “Snackfest” bus beforehand, which will travel to five cities in the week leading up to the launch.