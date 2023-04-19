Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greggs is set for a court showdown with Westminster Council after the bakery was banned from selling late night snacks from its flagship Leicester Square store.

The popular high street chain was refused permission to keep its doors open from 11pm until 5am at the central London location by the council in July last year.

Westminster Council called the application “half baked” and police argued that the location would become a hotspot for “crime and disorder”.

Greggs and Westminster Council are currently in mediation talks to settle the dispute, as reported by The Evening Standard.

However, a three day court hearing on May 16, 17 and 18 has now been scheduled where the Greggs will appeal the decision to not let it serve its baked goods past 11pm.

The baker previously told the BBC that the extended hours would bring in customers working night shifts and staff from emergency services and not be a hotspot for trouble.

Greggs also promised to install CCTV and hire door staff to ensure safety at the location, which is nestled in London’s busy West End.

However, the council said last year that “legitimate concerns have been raised by the police and local people that these plans are half-baked.

“There are worries that businesses serving 24/7 in the city centre creates challenges and that the bakery could become a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour.”

In a letter to the council, the Metropolitan Police said: “It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder.”

Greggs rolled out the blue carpet for the opening of its flagship central London location in July last year.

Hundreds of people gathered to sample the baker’s most popular items such as steak bakes, sausage rolls and donuts.

It comes as the bakery has set it sights on expansion plans after record sales as consumers flock to the chain store for low cost meals during the cost of living crisis.