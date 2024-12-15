Vicar apologises after telling sobbing children ‘Santa isn’t real’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A vicar in Hampshire has apologised to upset children and their angry parents after telling sixth graders that Santa Claus wasn’t real.

Parents complained of a “ruined Christmas” after Reverend Dr Paul Chamberlain’s visit to Lee-on-the-Solent junior school this week to speak to a religious education class about the birth of Jesus, according to reports.

“You’re all year six, now let’s be real, Santa isn’t real,” Rev Chamberlain told the children during the lesson, according to GB News.

As the children took in the shocking revelation, he went a step further and explained that it was their parents who were eating the cookies being left out for Father Christmas. Many of the 10- and 11-year-old children reportedly burst into tears.

“I don’t know how it can be undone, but I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” a mother was quoted as saying by The Times. The parent said the school could not “bring the magic back”. A lot of parents have had to “confess” to their children since the incident, the reports said.

A formal complaint has been lodged against Rev Chamberlain by a parent and the school launched an effort to restore the festive spirit by giving out “believe” badges, the report said.

( Getty/iStock )

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Portsmouth said: “We understand that the vicar of St Faith’s, Lee-on-the-Solent, the Rev Paul Chamberlain, was leading an RE lesson for ten and eleven-year-olds at Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School.

“After talking about the Nativity story from the Bible, he made some comments about the existence of Father Christmas. Paul has accepted that this was an error of judgment and he should not have done so. He apologised unreservedly to the school, to the parents and to the children, and the headteacher immediately wrote to all parents to explain this.

“The school and diocese have worked together to address this issue, and the headteacher has now written to parents a second time, sending them Paul’s apology.”