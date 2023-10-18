Urgent search for boy missing for three days after friend he vanished with found safe

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing 12-year-old boy after a friend he had reportedly disappeared with was discovered safe and well.

The boy, identified only as Harvey, and another boy went missing from Buxton, High Peak in Derbyshire on Sunday.

The schoolboys were reportedly together in Glossop, close to Tameside, roughly thirty minutes' drive from Buxton, according to Derbyshire Police.

On Wednesday morning, the police force announced that the other boy had been found. The search continues for Harvey, who police still believe is in Glossop.

In a statement released by Derbyshire Police, they described Harvey as, “around 5ft 4ins tall, and of a skinny build with black shaven hair around the sides that is longer on top.

“He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a jumper jacket, black Nike shoes and a black baseball cap,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 722 of October 15 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.