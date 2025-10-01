Heathrow airport car park closed after fire breaks out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A car has burst into flames at Heathrow airport, causing delays and diversions in the area.

London Fire Brigade said four fire engines and around 25 firefighters rushed to the scene in a multi-storey car park at Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport.

A video shared on social media, believed to be from the scene, shows smoke pouring out of the first floor of a multi-storey car park.

The fire services said the main tunnel going into Heathrow’s terminals 1, 2 and 3 is currently closed while crews try to bring the situation under control. The airport itself remains fully operational.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning our teams responded to a small vehicle fire in the Multi Storey Car Park for Terminal 3. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries reported. The car park has now reopened and the rest of the airport continues to operate as normal. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

Buses travelling to Heathrow this morning have also been forced to terminate.

Arriva Herts and Essex said in a statement on X: “Good morning, due to a fire in Heathrow, the 724 service will be unable to serve the Greenways stop or Lees Road stop in both directions, the buses will be terminating and starting from terminal 5.”

The M4 southbound for Heathrow airport has been closed from Junction 4 due to the fire, National Highways said.

Those travelling to Heathrow airport are being advised to use the M4 J3 or the M25 J14.

But a major crash this morning at J14 on the M25 means there are already significant delays in that direction, with National Highways reporting roughly an hour's worth of queues.

London Fire Brigade said a collision between a car and a lorry in the early hours of the morning left one man hospitalised and forced the closure of the road.

The road is not expected to open again until mid-afternoon.