Police investigating after hedgehog found taped to lamppost
Local resident took to social media to share concerns about the incident
Police are investigating after a hedgehog was found taped to a lamppost.
Laura Hughes came across the hedgehog in Drayton in Oxfordshire on the afternoon of Friday 26 August.
The mum of two was with her nine-year-old at the time who was at eye level with the animal as they made the shocking discovery.
Taking to social media to share her concerns, Ms Hughes posted: "Whoever has done this to a hedgehog along the Abingdon Road should be utterly ashamed.
"I think it’s important that this behaviour is called out and made public, but I appreciate it’s a horrible photo.
"It was particularly horrible in person too, especially for my nine-year-old who was at eye level with it."
Ms Hughes has reported the incident to Thames Valley Police and described the situation as “worrying”.
She said: "The RSPCA website stated that wild animal issues should be referred to local charities, and obviously there was nothing that could be done for the hedgehog so that went nowhere.
"My concern is that animal cruelty is known to lead to other serious offences.
"While I doubt the person responsible for this will be found, it may be helpful to the police if there is a pattern of behaviour going on.
"There were some horses injured nearby the same night, it’s very worrying."
The hedgehog later died.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.