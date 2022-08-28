Police investigating after hedgehog found taped to lamppost

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating after a hedgehog was found taped to a lamppost.

Laura Hughes came across the hedgehog in Drayton in Oxfordshire on the afternoon of Friday 26 August.

The mum of two was with her nine-year-old at the time who was at eye level with the animal as they made the shocking discovery.

Taking to social media to share her concerns, Ms Hughes posted: "Whoever has done this to a hedgehog along the Abingdon Road should be utterly ashamed.

"I think it’s important that this behaviour is called out and made public, but I appreciate it’s a horrible photo.

"It was particularly horrible in person too, especially for my nine-year-old who was at eye level with it."

Ms Hughes has reported the incident to Thames Valley Police and described the situation as “worrying”.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the incident (Thames Valley Police)

She said: "The RSPCA website stated that wild animal issues should be referred to local charities, and obviously there was nothing that could be done for the hedgehog so that went nowhere.

"My concern is that animal cruelty is known to lead to other serious offences.

"While I doubt the person responsible for this will be found, it may be helpful to the police if there is a pattern of behaviour going on.

"There were some horses injured nearby the same night, it’s very worrying."

The hedgehog later died.